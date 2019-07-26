Bezant (BZNT) Trading 26.5% Lower Over Last Week

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. In the last week, Bezant has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bezant token can now be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Bezant has a market capitalization of $10.42 million and approximately $461,575.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00294618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010195 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.70 or 0.01653623 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000892 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00121422 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024419 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000628 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 626,871,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

