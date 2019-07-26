Biechele Royce Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Biechele Royce Advisors grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor accounts for approximately 5.6% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors owned 0.10% of ON Semiconductor worth $8,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,904,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $635,699,000 after purchasing an additional 370,033 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,491,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,230,000 after purchasing an additional 854,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,780,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,449,000 after purchasing an additional 881,265 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,075,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1,917.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,215,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,091,000 after buying an additional 3,056,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $59,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,680.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $70,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,800 shares of company stock worth $543,480 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801,573. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.93. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $24.10.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ON. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.96.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

