Biechele Royce Advisors Decreases Stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Biechele Royce Advisors lowered its position in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Avery Dennison comprises approximately 1.0% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,465,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Avery Dennison by 29.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Avery Dennison by 23.2% in the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 83.9% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Lori J. Bondar sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.27, for a total transaction of $308,660.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,504.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lori J. Bondar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $557,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.13.

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $116.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,699. Avery Dennison Corp has a 12 month low of $82.89 and a 12 month high of $120.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 52.67% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.28%.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

