Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,060 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Nucor accounts for 0.3% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,538,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,158,000 after buying an additional 72,896 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,998,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,607,000 after buying an additional 506,988 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,772,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,306,000 after buying an additional 82,259 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $176,620,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,039,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,638,000 after buying an additional 743,304 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NUE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,306,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,160. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.11. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $68.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.84%. Nucor’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.00%.

In other Nucor news, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 19,193 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $1,081,909.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 475,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,827,666.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 7,214 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $406,292.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,100,280.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,264 shares of company stock valued at $7,122,029 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NUE. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Nucor from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank set a $18.00 price target on Commercial Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America set a $77.00 price target on Zscaler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.90.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

