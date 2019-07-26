Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,430 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises about 1.9% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,585,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,985,000 after purchasing an additional 39,545 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 2,169,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,459,000 after acquiring an additional 281,342 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,526,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,358,000 after acquiring an additional 78,176 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,095,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,033,000 after acquiring an additional 101,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,048,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,199,000 after acquiring an additional 147,358 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PGX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.85. 13,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,183. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $14.89.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

