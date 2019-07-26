Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $563.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) to post $563.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $552.00 million to $574.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories reported sales of $575.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bio-Rad Laboratories.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.53. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $553.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.82 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BIO shares. Deutsche Bank lowered Mitsubishi Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $100,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIO traded up $4.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $324.38. 141,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,165. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12 month low of $220.05 and a 12 month high of $345.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $307.46.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.