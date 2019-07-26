Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 37.9% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $69.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Bleutrade.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.00 or 0.05922506 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00046550 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001277 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

BC is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

