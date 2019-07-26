Bitcoin Planet Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded up 23% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Planet has a market cap of $5,303.00 and approximately $43.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.50 or 0.01166136 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00038707 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00272133 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008021 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006111 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004781 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Profile

Bitcoin Planet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_. Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

