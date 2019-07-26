BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) PT Lowered to $50.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Superior Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.21.

BJ’s Restaurants stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.75. 1,593,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,211. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $863.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $76.50.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $301.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.35 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

