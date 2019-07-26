BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) PT Lowered to $56.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BJRI. Oppenheimer set a $11.00 target price on shares of ArQule and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of TMAC Resources from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.91. 48,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,893. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.43. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $863.99 million, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $301.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 680,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,900,000 after acquiring an additional 51,694 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 83,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

