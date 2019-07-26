BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $301.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.35 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $39.75. 1,593,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,211. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $76.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.43. The stock has a market cap of $863.99 million, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

BJRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 8.2% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 680,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,900,000 after purchasing an additional 51,694 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 83,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

