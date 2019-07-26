Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) is Barton Investment Management’s 7th Largest Position

Barton Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 575,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. Blackline accounts for about 4.6% of Barton Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Barton Investment Management owned about 1.05% of Blackline worth $30,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackline by 70.6% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackline by 6.9% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackline by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackline during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blackline during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $500,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,510,695 in the last 90 days. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.20 to $9.30 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

BL stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.58. The company had a trading volume of 253,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,750. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.98 and a beta of 0.88. Blackline Inc has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $58.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $64.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackline Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

