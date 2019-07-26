Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $54.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

BL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.20 to $9.30 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded YY from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackline has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of BL traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.40. 13,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,750. Blackline has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.14. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $64.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Blackline will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $476,995.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,510,695. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Blackline by 168.2% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,936,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,328,000 after buying an additional 2,468,448 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Blackline by 33.7% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,906,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,018,000 after buying an additional 481,071 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Blackline by 29.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,634,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,730,000 after buying an additional 375,040 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Blackline by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blackline in the first quarter valued at about $16,449,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

