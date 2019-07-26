Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Shares Up 0.7%

Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)’s share price shot up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.49 and last traded at $17.48, 1,415 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 117,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIT. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,250,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $572,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $357,000.

Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BIT)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

