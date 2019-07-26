Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) Trading Down 1%

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) shares were down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.72 and last traded at $14.62, approximately 1,419 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 4,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BQH)

BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in securities issued by state agencies, other governmental entities, and U.S.

