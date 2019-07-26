BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Shares Up 1.1%

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) rose 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.47 and last traded at $34.47, approximately 1,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 88,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.11.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BST. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 45.1% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period.

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BST)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

