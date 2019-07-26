Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) Trading 16.5% Higher

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:BCRH)’s share price traded up 16.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $7.75, 215,797 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,806% from the average session volume of 11,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). Blue Capital Reinsurance had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 80.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Blue Capital Reinsurance’s payout ratio is -18.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Blue Capital Reinsurance by 115.4% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 283,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 151,830 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Blue Capital Reinsurance by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 221,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Blue Capital Reinsurance by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. 39.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

