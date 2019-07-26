BMO Capital Markets Boosts Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Price Target to $50.00

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets to $50.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $196.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research set a $14.00 target price on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Eidos Therapeutics alerts:

EIDX stock opened at $35.50 on Monday. Eidos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 19.04, a current ratio of 19.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). Research analysts anticipate that Eidos Therapeutics will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $125,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,000 shares of company stock worth $2,175,390 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIDX. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 457.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $143,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 245,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the period. 34.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eidos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.