Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD increased its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,851 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 7,096 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,459 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 13,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup set a $12.00 target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $425.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.79.

BA stock opened at $348.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The company has a market cap of $203.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $361.08. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $292.47 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

