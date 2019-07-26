BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.59 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS.

BOKF traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,774. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.47. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $69.96 and a 52 week high of $105.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $868,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 147,841 shares in the company, valued at $12,838,512.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 54.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in BOK Financial by 28.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in BOK Financial by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in BOK Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. BB&T Corp increased its stake in BOK Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 22,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BOK Financial by 15.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BOKF shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dongfeng Motor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson started coverage on Business First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.11.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

