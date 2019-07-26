BOMB (BOMB) Market Cap Reaches $3.83 Million

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last week, BOMB has traded 44.8% lower against the dollar. BOMB has a market cap of $3.83 million and $293,710.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB token can currently be bought for about $3.98 or 0.00039347 BTC on exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00039148 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 63.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004670 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00132362 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005671 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000616 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000429 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BOMB Token Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 962,307 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,019 tokens. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com.

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

