Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Sets New 12-Month High at $69.13

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $69.13 and last traded at $68.98, with a volume of 10077 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.39.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Anaplan to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Meili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.20 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.71.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 6.24%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 74,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $4,990,806.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura S. Adams sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $51,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,173,867 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

