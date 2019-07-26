Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Given a $46.00 Price Target by Needham & Company LLC Analysts

Needham & Company LLC set a $46.00 target price on Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BSX. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $824.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.66.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.08. 4,893,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,546,613. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $43.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $81,958.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 226,835 shares in the company, valued at $9,753,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 3,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $111,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,327 shares of company stock worth $2,439,066. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 333.3% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 60.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 222.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

