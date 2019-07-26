BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,924 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. FMR LLC increased its position in BP by 18.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,833,002 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,348,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832,518 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BP by 51.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,141,698 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $530,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126,312 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BP by 80.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,652,922 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $159,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,395 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BP by 20.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,720,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $250,090,000 after acquiring an additional 989,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of BP by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,420,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,135,000 after acquiring an additional 960,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,177,838. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.72. BP plc has a 1 year low of $36.28 and a 1 year high of $47.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. BP had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $66.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BP plc will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.54.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

