BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Stock Price Down 0.1%

BQE Water Inc (CVE:BQE)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$7.03 and last traded at C$7.03, 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average session volume of 752 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.04.

The stock has a market cap of $657.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.78.

BQE Water (CVE:BQE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.72 million for the quarter.

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater treatment services to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Chile, China, and internationally. The company offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

