Brett D. Heffes Sells 2,730 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 2,730 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $464,127.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,485,184.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINA traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,953. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.16 million, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.29. Winmark Co. has a 1-year low of $143.20 and a 1-year high of $194.85.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 236.11% and a net margin of 42.54%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Winmark by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Winmark by 53,200.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Winmark by 361.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Winmark by 2,397.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

