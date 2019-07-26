Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Cronos Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 344 ($4.49) to GBX 351 ($4.59) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of FBD in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brewin Dolphin has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 350.67 ($4.58).

Get Brewin Dolphin alerts:

LON:BRW opened at GBX 316.80 ($4.14) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $960.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00. Brewin Dolphin has a twelve month low of GBX 288.80 ($3.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 369 ($4.82). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 308.74.

In related news, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 18,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.96), for a total transaction of £54,946.02 ($71,796.71).

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.