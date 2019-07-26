Brick & Kyle Associates Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 15.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,078 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,129,007 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,083,400,000 after acquiring an additional 266,779 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 117,117 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $15,635,000 after acquiring an additional 40,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded TELUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Cascend Securities upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NVIDIA to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $150.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Summit Redstone cut NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.34.

NVIDIA stock traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.28. The stock had a trading volume of 288,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,734,271. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.88. The firm has a market cap of $108.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.09. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $124.46 and a 12 month high of $292.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.98 and a quick ratio of 7.78.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $14,510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,736 shares of company stock worth $15,293,726. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

