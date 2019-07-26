Brick & Kyle Associates Purchases 859 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Brick & Kyle Associates increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 137,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,091,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Fiverr International in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $49.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,194,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,948,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $26.88 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $1,593,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bennett J. Goodman sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $4,551,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 502,758 shares of company stock valued at $12,111,647. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.