Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridge Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company of The Bridgehampton National Bank. “

BDGE opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. Bridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $575.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.75.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $41.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.20 million. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 11.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bridge Bancorp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Bridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Nathan Lindenbaum purchased 3,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $86,746.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,015 shares in the company, valued at $194,666.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDGE. Castine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bridge Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $2,197,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in Bridge Bancorp by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 197,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after buying an additional 64,234 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bridge Bancorp by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 731,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,636,000 after buying an additional 63,777 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Bridge Bancorp by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 83,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 44,865 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bridge Bancorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,061,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,068,000 after buying an additional 35,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

