Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.14), Morningstar.com reports. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.20 million.

Shares of BDGE stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.00. The company had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,681. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $575.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.08. Bridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

Get Bridge Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Bridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Nathan Lindenbaum acquired 3,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $86,746.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,015 shares in the company, valued at $194,666.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 731,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,636,000 after purchasing an additional 63,777 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 131.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 48.0% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 197,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 64,234 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. increased its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 5.7% in the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 186,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDGE. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Bridge Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.