Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $47.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.74 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:BCOV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.86. 6,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,516. The stock has a market cap of $442.73 million, a P/E ratio of -43.96 and a beta of 0.98. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCOV. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Brightcove currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 68,190.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Brightcove during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 404.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

