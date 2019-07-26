Brio Consultants LLC Buys 360 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Brio Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 2.5% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Live Your Vision LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 884.1% during the 1st quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 258,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,101,000 after acquiring an additional 232,122 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 313.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 247,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,612,000 after acquiring an additional 187,544 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,627,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,256,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,591,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,200,000 after acquiring an additional 149,489 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $72.21. 17,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,887. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.53. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $55.87 and a 12 month high of $72.17.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

