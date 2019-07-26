Brio Consultants LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX)

Brio Consultants LLC cut its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF comprises 5.9% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Brio Consultants LLC owned approximately 4.33% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF worth $14,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIPX. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 36,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,896,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 27,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIPX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,569. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.50. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $18.74 and a 52 week high of $19.64.

