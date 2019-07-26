Brio Consultants LLC Sells 209,660 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Brio Consultants LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,660 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,157,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,223,000 after purchasing an additional 560,045 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 365.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 88,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 69,126 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,031,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 222.4% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 36,171 shares in the last quarter.

GSG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,988. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.49. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $18.81.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Company Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

