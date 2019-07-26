Brio Consultants LLC Sells 998 Shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BMV:BIL)

Brio Consultants LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BMV:BIL) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,997,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,231,000 after buying an additional 59,043 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC during the 1st quarter valued at $214,294,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,382,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,652,000 after buying an additional 421,226 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,207,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,627,000 after buying an additional 506,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 893,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,809,000 after buying an additional 239,542 shares in the last quarter.

BIL stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.59. SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC has a 1-year low of $1,603.40 and a 1-year high of $1,790.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.53.

