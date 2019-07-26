Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.50 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) to report $5.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.65 billion. Broadcom reported sales of $5.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year sales of $22.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.47 billion to $22.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $23.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.33 billion to $24.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.92%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.88 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Broadcom from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $143.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Broadcom to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Hudson’s Bay from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.68.

AVGO stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $301.95. 22,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,583,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.94. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $202.77 and a 1 year high of $323.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $282.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $2.65 dividend. This represents a $10.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

In other news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 11,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $3,321,230.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $5,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,388 shares of company stock valued at $18,198,482. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,192,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,591,815,000 after purchasing an additional 374,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,111,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,297,609,000 after purchasing an additional 63,639 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,919,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,479,369,000 after purchasing an additional 62,461 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $1,055,582,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,650,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,097,834,000 after purchasing an additional 359,736 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

