Brokerages Anticipate IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) to Announce -$0.63 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) will report ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the highest is ($0.55). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.72) to ($3.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IDEAYA Biosciences.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Thor Industries from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on from GBX 97 ($1.27) to GBX 89 ($1.16) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, major shareholder Alexandria Venture Investments acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IDYA stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.72. 12,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,970. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.29.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

