Brokerages Anticipate Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Shares of Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Meridian Bancorp’s rating score has improved by 66.7% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $20.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Meridian Bancorp an industry rank of 170 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of EBSB traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.11. Meridian Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $19.32.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.10 million. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 8.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBSB. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 508.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,008 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 14.4% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

