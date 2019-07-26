Brokerages Anticipate REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.51 Million

Equities analysts forecast that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) will post sales of $2.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for REDHILL BIOPHAR/S’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.81 million and the highest is $3.20 million. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S posted sales of $2.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S will report full year sales of $11.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.07 million to $16.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $30.94 million, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $46.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for REDHILL BIOPHAR/S.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S had a negative return on equity of 93.55% and a negative net margin of 561.47%. The company had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. WBB Securities raised REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $23.00 price objective on REDHILL BIOPHAR/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,693,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,501,000 after buying an additional 62,821 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its holdings in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 975,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after acquiring an additional 36,914 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 124,072 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the fourth quarter worth $1,110,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 8.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 65,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.94. 1,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,474. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.13. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The company has a market cap of $151.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors.

