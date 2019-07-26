Brokerages Anticipate USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) to report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for USD Partners’ earnings. USD Partners reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USD Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.07 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow USD Partners.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $27.37 million during the quarter. USD Partners had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 13.56%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USDP. TheStreet cut USD Partners from a "b-" rating to a "c+" rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $13.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USDP. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of USD Partners by 8.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in USD Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in USD Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in USD Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Salient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in USD Partners during the first quarter worth about $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

USDP stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,272. The company has a market capitalization of $313.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. USD Partners has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $11.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a positive change from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 188.31%.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

