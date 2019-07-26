Brokerages Anticipate Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) to Announce $0.75 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vectrus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.69. Vectrus reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). Vectrus had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $325.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.75 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VEC shares. TheStreet upgraded Vectrus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Drexel Hamilton upgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley set a $23.00 price objective on Pretium Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vectrus by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,756,000 after purchasing an additional 30,146 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Vectrus by 4.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 646,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,193,000 after acquiring an additional 25,460 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vectrus by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 236,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 85,037 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Vectrus by 1.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 234,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Vectrus by 21.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

VEC stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.01. 505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $475.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.92. Vectrus has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $46.51.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

