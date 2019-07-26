Brokerages Anticipate VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) to Post -$0.61 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for VERONA PHARMA P/S’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the highest is ($0.50). VERONA PHARMA P/S reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,116.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow VERONA PHARMA P/S.

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush set a $20.00 price objective on Plymouth Industrial Reit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $14.00 price objective on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VERONA PHARMA P/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

VRNA stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of -1.00. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VERONA PHARMA P/S stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) by 75.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.19% of VERONA PHARMA P/S worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VERONA PHARMA P/S Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

