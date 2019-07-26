Brokerages Expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.06. American Software also posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 million. American Software had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 6.26%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMSWA shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.01.

In other news, Director J Michael Edenfield sold 8,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $111,030.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 424,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,581,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,310 shares of company stock worth $353,135 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in American Software by 2,671.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in American Software by 413.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in American Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

AMSWA stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.52. 102,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,997. The firm has a market cap of $419.53 million, a PE ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 0.63. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. American Software’s payout ratio is presently 157.14%.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

