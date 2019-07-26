Brokerages Expect Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) will announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.95. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Corenergy Infrastructure Trust will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $3.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.80). Corenergy Infrastructure Trust had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 44.64%. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.89 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the second quarter valued at $95,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 28.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 41,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 8.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CORR stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.31. 1,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,806. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 8.57. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12-month low of $32.52 and a 12-month high of $40.96. The stock has a market cap of $515.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is 81.08%.

About Corenergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

