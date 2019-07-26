Brokerages Expect Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) to post sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the highest is $1.06 billion. Edwards Lifesciences reported sales of $906.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year sales of $4.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

EW stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.85. 1,137,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,989. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $134.53 and a 52-week high of $219.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.15. The firm has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.27, for a total value of $4,210,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,647,537.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $5,731,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,266,549.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,491 shares of company stock valued at $33,096,783 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

