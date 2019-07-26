Brokerages Expect Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.62 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) will announce $8.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.82 billion and the lowest is $8.42 billion. Goldman Sachs Group posted sales of $8.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year sales of $35.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.97 billion to $36.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $36.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.81 billion to $38.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Goldman Sachs Group.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.08. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.92.

NYSE GS traded up $2.16 on Friday, hitting $222.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,294,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $151.70 and a 1-year high of $245.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.79. The company has a market capitalization of $81.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.45%.

In related news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $671,454.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

