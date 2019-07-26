Brokerages Expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.19 Million

Equities analysts expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to announce $78.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.68 million and the highest is $78.70 million. Sapiens International reported sales of $72.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year sales of $319.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $318.47 million to $320.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $76.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SPNS traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $16.43. 17,062 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.39. Sapiens International has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sapiens International by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 54,875 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Sapiens International by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 89,335 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sapiens International by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 803,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 329,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sapiens International during the first quarter worth approximately $371,000.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

