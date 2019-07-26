Brokerages Expect Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zayo Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Zayo Group reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Zayo Group will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zayo Group.

Get Zayo Group alerts:

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Zayo Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $647.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup set a $6.00 price target on Solid Biosciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Zayo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.02.

In other news, COO John F. Jr. Waters sold 15,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $506,689.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 655,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $21,476,964.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,466,719.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,437,607 shares of company stock worth $47,051,887 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zayo Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,962 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Zayo Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 798,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,245,000 after buying an additional 41,896 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zayo Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $913,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zayo Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zayo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZAYO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.68. 98,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,179. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. Zayo Group has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $38.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.16, a PEG ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.10.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zayo Group (ZAYO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zayo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zayo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.