Brokerages Set Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Target Price at $96.80

Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Group upgraded Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Calavo Growers from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

In related news, CFO Bruce John Lindeman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total value of $293,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,857.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 44,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $4,341,315.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 448,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,001,434.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,541 shares of company stock worth $12,578,423 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVGW stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.14. 11,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,878. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.76. Calavo Growers has a 52-week low of $67.52 and a 52-week high of $108.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $286.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

